INSTANT MBA: There's Never A Right Moment To Start A Business

Photo: Mother Nature Network

Today’s lesson comes from Joel Babbit, founder of environmental news site Mother Nature Network and former founder of advertising agencies Babbit & Reiman and 360: “A lot of people come to me for advice in starting a new business.

Many, many times they’ll say something along the lines of, ‘I was going to do it last month, but the timing wasn’t good.’



If you wait until the time is right, you’ll never do it. There’s never a good time to start a business and take a risk like that. You’ll be waiting the rest of your life..”

