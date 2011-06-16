INSTANT MBA: The Key to Motivating Employees? Stop Trying

Photo: Rajeev Peshawaria

Today’s advice comes from Rajeev Peshawaria, CEO of the ICLIF Leadership & Governance Centre in Kuala Lumpur, and author of “Too Many Bosses, Too Few Leaders”:“Most managers struggle when it comes to motivating their employees. They try different incentive plans, methods, and best practices, and still ask themselves what more they can do. And that’s the problem. Asking yourself what you can do to motivate your employees is pointless, because however hard you try, you cannot motivate anyone.”



“The truth is, people are motivated by their own unique self-interest. Trying to motivate employees without knowing what they want is like operating in a vacuum. So stop trying, and start asking.”

Peshawaria says that if an employee wants to be challenged more, you should assign them a special project, or if you know about some of their career development interests, you can also try to assign them work in that specific area.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.