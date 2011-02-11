INSTANT MBA: The Day You Have Everything Figured Out Is The Day You're A Moron

Today’s lesson comes from Twitter co-founder Biz Stone.





“The day we decide we’ve figured it all out and that we know everything is the day we’ve closed the door to a lot of wonderful opportunities. We’re clever, we’ve figured it all out, we’re geniuses.

Wasn’t there a scientist in the 17 or 1800s who said we’ve discovered everything there is to discover, and his peers all agreed with him? How crazy does that sound? For Twitter to sit and say ‘we’ve figured that all out’? It just sounds crazy.”

