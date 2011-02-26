INSTANT MBA: The Cure For A Lack Of Self-Motivation Is A Business Partner

Today’s lesson comes from Patrick Driessen, the CEO of Seed Accelerator, an Asian-Pacific technology startup:



“Without self-motivation, you’re doomed as an entrepreneur, since there’s no one to egg you on or watch over your shoulder.

If you’re not, the way to mitigate this risk is pretty simple: Get a business partner.”

