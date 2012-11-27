INSTANT MBA: It's A Mistake To Charge For Advice

Photo: sean dreilinger via Flickr

Today’s advice comes from Neil Patel, co-founder of two Internet companies, Crazy Egg and KISSmetrics via his blog, Quicksprout.com:“Do you know the biggest networking mistake that you could possibly make? No it is not being shy, but it is actually ignoring the little guy.”



Patel says he learned this lesson when he offered free advice to an individual he met at a conference who had no money to spend.

Patel put in a few hours and the person was so grateful that he began telling everyone he knew that Patel is a great person—he became Patel’s personal spokesman. Patel says this led to him landing a client that consistently spends $75k a month with his marketing firm.

While free marketing and landing a monster client is no guarantee if you sit down to offer someone advice, chances are if you do something good for them, they will want to return the favour somehow. Patel says to look beyond time or money that may be lost in giving advice and realise there could be hidden value.

“You usually will not see the value out of these individuals right away, but over time you will.”

