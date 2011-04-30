INSTANT MBA: The Best Thing To Invest In Is Yourself

Today’s advice comes from Warren Buffett.

“The best thing you’re going to have is develop your own talent.

I mean, if you’re the best doctor in town, if you’re the best teacher in town, if you’re, you know, the best salesman in town, you’ll do well no matter what the currency does.

I mean, you will get your share. So investing in yourself is always the best thing.”

