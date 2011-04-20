INSTANT MBA: You Can't Change A Great Corporate Culture

Today’s advice comes from Jonathan Rosenberg, SVP of Product Management at Google.



“I think one test of management and culture is, could you change it? And I think if, as an executive and as a management team you couldn’t change the culture if you tried, then you’ve built a great culture.

“And the reason I say that is that the culture you espouse has a selection bias. The people who come here are the people who believe they are coming here because of our mission and because the user comes first.

“If I as an executive tried to make decisions that ran counter to that, the troops at Google would rise up against me. The mates would mutiny on the ship. And I don’t think that’s true of many other companies.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.