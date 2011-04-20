INSTANT MBA: You Can't Change A Great Corporate Culture

Dylan Love
Jonathan Rosenberg

Today’s advice comes from Jonathan Rosenberg, SVP of Product Management at Google.

“I think one test of management and culture is, could you change it? And I think if, as an executive and as a management team you couldn’t change the culture if you tried, then you’ve built a great culture.

“And the reason I say that is that the culture you espouse has a selection bias. The people who come here are the people who believe they are coming here because of our mission and because the user comes first.

“If I as an executive tried to make decisions that ran counter to that, the troops at Google would rise up against me. The mates would mutiny on the ship. And I don’t think that’s true of many other companies.”

