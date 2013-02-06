INSTANT MBA: Team Work Is Essential

Photo: Courtesy of Brett Vago

Today’s advice comes from our interview with Brett Vago, co-founder of Zips Dry Cleaners:“Don’t be discouraged if you have a multi-owner organisation. You have to be willing to compromise and I think at the same time you have to build trust. We’ve really grown and worked well and after 12, 14 years, we’re stronger than ever and we are able to run now with a couple of members working as officers because we have built trust among the members.”



Vago’s company Zips Dry Cleaners is co-owned by 14 people, all of which have very different personalities and visions for the company. Instead of viewing this co-ownership as a barrier, Vago says it presented his company with a challenge that only helped make their business stronger. The key is learning how to identify each member’s strengths to make the company stronger.

“In our group we just have such a wide range of history. One of our members was a general in the El Salvadorian army. One of our members was an auditor for the internal revenue service. Some worked in the manufacturing field … I think [throughout] the years, we’ve really melted together well and we work off of each other’s strengths and weaknesses to really make a good cohesive bond and I actually think it worked out for the best.”

