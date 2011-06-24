INSTANT MBA: Take Advantage Of Competitors That Are Easy To Challenge

Photo: IBM

Today’s advice comes from Steve Mills, IBM’s head of software and systems, in an interview with IDG news:”All public companies have a motivation to make money. It’s not a matter of, they’re the only ones that think about making money. But some companies are more aggressive in their singular pursuit of that goal than others.”



“Oracle does a lot of this at the expense of their clients, which makes them my favourite company to compete against. They use schoolyard bully tactics, they make a lot of claims they can’t back up, they tend to back away from benchmarks and any real-world evaluation of their technology. We find they’re a great opportunity creator. They put a lot of silly statements out that are easy to challenge.”

IBM and Oracle have previously engaged in public accusations about their businesses.

Mills, who used to lead the company’s software division, has recently taken charge of the hardware and system division, which generate about $40 million in revenue for IBM.

