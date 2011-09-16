INSTANT MBA: Sweat The Small Stuff

Courtesy of Adam Black



Today’s advice comes from Feather and Black founder Adam Black’s interview with the Yorkshire Post:“Insecurity is a good thing and arrogance is a cardinal sin … I would rather know if we’re having a bad day because if we have a bad day, I’m in a bad mood. If we have two bad days I do something different.”

Black founded his UK furniture company in 2004 with exceptional customer service in mind. To stay successful, he’s incorporated an obsessive eye for detail and an unwillingness to let the small things slide.

He’s acutely aware of the goings-on at Feather and Black, checking sales figures several times a day even when he’s out of the office. By staying on top of things, Black says he’s able to fix even small problems to improve business and better serve consumers.

“We’ve strengthened the brand, we’ve shortened the lead times, created new products and fast track delivery. We’ve done 100 things a little bit better and made a big difference.”

