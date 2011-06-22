INSTANT MBA: Successful Leaders Don't Fit In

Photo: University of Pennsylvania

Today’s advice comes from University of Pennsylvania President Amy Gutmann’s interview with The New York Times:”My challenge in high school was also fitting in — it was a fairly homogeneous community — because my father was an immigrant. The challenge of leadership is precisely the opposite. It’s not to fit in. It’s to have combined passion with purpose, and the most inspiring and successful leaders, I think, don’t fit in.”



Gutmann says it’s important to get feedback and be open to wild and crazy ideas, especially in a university setting, even if you’re only going to pursue a fraction of them.

“If we’re not open to them, if I’m not open to them, who is going to be?”

