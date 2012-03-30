INSTANT MBA: Successful Entrepreneurs Know How To Adjust Quickly

Photo: Courtesy of Mitch Rothschild

Today’s advice comes our interview Vitals’ CEO Mitch Rothschild:“You can’t control what happens in the world, but you can control 100 per cent of the time how you react to it. Probably the most important thing I’ve learned is that you have to be constantly listening to what’s happening in the world, so you can adjust.”



Rothschild is the founder and CEO of Vitals, a health website that helps people choose the right doctor and provides information to help them prepare for their visit.

He says one of the advantages of running a small company like his is that you can pivot really quickly. If there’s new information about market trends, it’s easy to call everyone together and decide what changes the company needs to make.

At Vitals, Rothschild makes sure employees are comfortable with change and aren’t afraid to act boldly, even if that means making mistakes occasionally.

“The single most important quality for an entrepreneur is the ability to make intelligent decisions with imperfect information.”

