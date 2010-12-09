INSTANT MBA: Great Entrepreneurs Go Left When Everyone Else Goes Right

Today’s lesson comes from Pandora founder Tim Westergren:



“Ultimately, I’ve decided that the most relevant and generalizable piece of advice I can give to people is to notice what excites you.

I know, not exactly Aristotelian, but I actually think we’re not by and large programmed to notice our ideas and inspirations as they pass us by. We’re actually programmed to do quite the opposite. We’re trained to pick a goal from a set of pre-defined options and then avoid distractions that might divert us from that goal.

I think virtually every great entrepreneur has had at least one moment in their lives where they have had to go left when everyone else is going right; when they had a notion of an alternative path, and had the confidence to believe in it. That’s innovation — noticing a different way and following it.”

