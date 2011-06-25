INSTANT MBA: Remember That We're In America, After All

Photo: Zelnick Media

Today’s advice comes from Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick’s interview with Forbes:”We take ratings guidelines and marketing guidelines as seriously as a heart attack around here. We do not market mature products to children. When friends of mine say, ‘Oh, I plan to get Red Dead Redemption for my fifteen year old,’ I say, ‘You know this product is intended for adults?’ We are incredibly serious about it.”



“That said, when we put something out I stand behind it, and will not compromise. When you put all those things all together it’s difficult to be critical of the company. Because here in America, thank God, we have the ability to do what we want.”

Zelnick says that when businesses are under too much pressure, they often fail to support their creative executives. That’s why Take-Two is “militantly supportive” of creative freedom.

“What is there left to be said? I’m sorry if you don’t like it. Don’t consume it.”

