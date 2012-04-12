INSTANT MBA: Stop Spending All Your Time On Your Customers

Photo: AP

Today’s advice comes from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz via Inc.“Too much of the time sometimes is focused on the customer and not the backside of the business.”



When Schultz re-assumed his CEO position at Starbucks, he began rethinking the company’s strategy. One of the important steps he wanted to focus on was investing in the behind-the-scenes operations.

Schultz says part of that investment was hiring people with expertise beyond the scope of the company and giving them the resources they need to implement changes.

“You have to invest ahead of the growth curve, and that means you’ve got to hire people who have the skill base and experience beyond the size of the business. And you have to invest in the infrastructure in order to keep the trains on time and also to anticipate the growth of the company.”

