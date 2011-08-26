INSTANT MBA: Hire People Who Want To Make The Best Things In The World

Today’s advice comes from Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs’ 2004 interview with BusinessWeek:



“We hire people who want to make the best things in the world. You’d be surprised how hard people work around here. They work nights and weekends, sometimes not seeing their families for a while. Sometimes people work through Christmas to make sure the tooling is just right at some factory in some corner of the world so our product comes out the best it can be. People care so much, and it shows.”

But that in itself isn’t enough to make a company successful, he says.

Jobs had to inspire customer loyalty to his products, and Apple’s followers are as loyal as they get. He says it’s ridiculous to think that it’s “because they belong to the Church of Mac,” and attributes it to the user experience with Apple products:

“It’s because when you buy our products, and three months later you get stuck on something, you quickly figure out [how to get past it]. And you think, ‘Wow, someone over there at Apple actually thought of this!’ And then three months later you try to do something you hadn’t tried before, and it works, and you think ‘Hey, they thought of that, too.’ And then six months later it happens again.

There’s almost no product in the world that you have that experience with, but you have it with a Mac. And you have it with an iPod.”

