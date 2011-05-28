INSTANT MBA: Steal Shamelessly From Your Co-Workers

Photo: MasterCard

Today’s advice comes from the AP’s interview with Ajay Banga, CEO of MasterCard:“If somebody in the company did something in Singapore and it worked well, there’s no reason why it can’t work in at least 20 other countries, because people are more alike than different when it comes to dealing and interacting with money.



“So I believe stealing shamelessly is a virtue and I’m kind of out there talking about it to everybody in the company.”

