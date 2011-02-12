INSTANT MBA: Startups Don't Die, They Commit Suicide

Today’s lesson comes from Justin Kan, co-founder of the live video streaming service, Justin.tv:





“Start-ups don’t die, they commit suicide. In other words, 90 per cent of start-ups fail because the founders get bored, discouraged, or something else, and they move on to other things, not because of some catastrophe.

No matter how dark it is today, things will always be better tomorrow.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.