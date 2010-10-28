INSTANT MBA: Take A Walk Around Your Office To Get Inspired

Photo: Blue Nile

Today’s tip comes from Diane Irvine, CEO of Blue Nile, the largest online retailer of diamonds and fine jewelry.



“I try to take a walk around the office every morning to stay connected with the team. We have 200 employees. A bricks-and-mortar jeweler with $300 million in revenue would have many more employees but, because we’re online, we have a much smaller team. I talk to customer service, discuss what they’re hearing, and even listen to their interactions with customers.

We work very hard to deliver spectacular service, but I have learned we always have to question our processes. Some of our best innovations come from what I learn on those walks around the office.”

– Diane Irvine, CEO of Blue Nile

