INSTANT MBA: Show Your Value And People Forget Age

Photo: Screengrab from MorningstarCDN on YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Claymore Investments founder Som Seif’s interview with Canadian Business:“It’s great to want to be an entrepreneur and have the initiative, but don’t push it. Don’t say you’re going to be an entrepreneur and then look for an idea. Wait for the idea to come to you.”



Seif founded Claymore in 2005 when he was 28 years old, and currently runs the company as president and CEO. The firm now manages around $6.5 billion in assets.

Now 35, he has always had to deal with questions about his youth. But Seif never doubted himself, and assures that by coming up with those good ideas, you can earn respect no matter how young you are.

“Good ideas don’t come from age; they come from thoughtfulness. I feel energetic, open-minded and nimble, but I don’t feel too young. You show your value and people forget age. In business, the people you want to work with don’t care about age anyway,” he says.



Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.