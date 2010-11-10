INSTANT MBA: Know The Difference Between Solvable Problems And Livable Constraints

Photo: www.sethgodin.com

Today’s lesson comes from Seth Godin, marketing expert, entrepreneur, and author of 12 best-selling books:

“A problem is solvable. A constraint must be lived with. The art is in telling them apart.



For years, Apple viewed retail distribution as a constraint. They had to live with cranky independent computer stores, or big box mass merchants that didn’t display or sell their products well. Using the internet and then their own stores, they eventually realised that this was actually a problem that could be solved.

On the other hand, there are countless entrepreneurs who believe they can solve problems relating to funding or technology that are out of reach given their scale or background. They’d be better off if they accepted them as constraints and designed around them.”

– Seth Godin, from Seth Godin’s blog

