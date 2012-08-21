INSTANT MBA: Solo Entrepreneurs Should Seek Out Other Entrepreneurs

Photo: Entrepreneur

Today’s advice comes from Allison O’Neill, founder of Bundle, via Entrepreneur:“Entrepreneurship is really, really lonely sometimes. When I feel like I’m struggling with something, or I’m fresh out of ideas and can’t come up with the solution for something, there’s nobody to turn to. What’s worked really well for me is to seek out other entrepreneurs.”



When you’re running a business on your own, it can sometimes be a lonely road. For a while, O’Neill turned to her husband for help with ideas, often calling him at work. But eventually, she came to terms with the fact that he had his own work to do and couldn’t always be her business advisor.

O’Neill believes classes, groups, and online forums can be a tremendous help for entrepreneurs — especially those who are launching startups without partners. Interacting with others can provide invaluable experience for entrepreneurs to exchange tips, brainstorm, and provide support for one another.

“I go to tons of classes. There are workshops on everything from time management to advanced Twitter. I feel so much more energized and optimistic about my business now than I did a year ago.”

