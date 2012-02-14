INSTANT MBA: Soft Skills Are Needed In Future Executives

Photo: Harvard

Today’s advice comes from Harvard professor Boris Groysberg’s post at HBR: “Most people come out of business schools fairly well armed with technical skills, but the softer side of management — communication, collaboration, cross-cultural intelligence, for instance — has dramatically grown in importance, and will continue to do so.”



Groysberg says that senior executive roles are more difficult now than ever before because there is a constant interaction with people on a global level. Hence, “soft skills” are essential, yet it’s not something that you necessarily learn in school.

With more companies working with one another internationally, effective communication skills are needed to implement ideas and properly manage employees. But this skill is often hard for people to learn if it doesn’t come naturally to them and you can only learn it with experience.

“And to make matters more complicated, companies no longer have the responsibility to help you update your skills. Many will offer various learning opportunities and they’re certainly happy if you’re able to keep up, but in the end it’s up to you.”

