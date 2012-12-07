INSTANT MBA: Shift Your Business Model So Customers Can Be More Involved

nilofermerchant via flickr



Today’s advice comes from Nilofer Merchant, Strategist and Harvard Business Review writer via nilofermerchant.com: “IBM, Google, and PatientsLikeMe show us that the world is made better by one subtle shift. Instead of “If you’re not with us, you’re against us,” they’ve shifted to “If you’re not against us, you’re with us.” “

Merchant says that businesses must use a new model that incorporates the customer and makes them feel like they are part of their process.

The old model of companies producing a product and in turn expecting customers to consume it is outdated and lacks engagement. Merchant says a shift is needed from an us and them architecture to one allowing almost anyone to contribute. She explains that the stability and neat framework of the old model appeal, but it slows progress and decreases value.

“And this oh-so-subtle shift is tectonic in nature, moving us from discrete and divisive positions to more purposeful shared goals. It’s a shift from keeping people out to letting people in. It’s inclusive when it used to be exclusive. It’s getting things done rather than being adversarial. In business jargon, it’s a move from competitiveness to co-opetition.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.