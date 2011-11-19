INSTANT MBA: Why I Un-followed 16,000 People On Twitter

Photo: Dallas Business Journal via You Tube

Today’s advice comes from Marketing Zen Group CEO Shama Kabani’s interview with Fortune:”When you start, you say yes to everything. As you grow, you need to learn to say no.”



Kabani, who was named one of Businessweek’s top 25 entrepreneurs under 25, heads up an online marketing agency. She also wrote The Zen of Social Media Marketing.

But, as Kabani has learned in her own life, there is a saturation point. After being bombarded by messages from the 16,000 Twitter users she followed, she cleaned house. She got rid of all of them in a move she says she had to make after all that content got unmanageable.

Some users, she says, took it personally. She acknowledges she might have missed out on networking opportunities. But she says she came out ahead, because now she truly understands how to spearhead an online effort in a meaningful, professional way. Today, she subscribes to about 1,000 other Twitter users.

“It’s all about value … Social media is simply an amplifier. Doing the right things is crucial as well.”

