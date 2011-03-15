INSTANT MBA: SEO Is Just A Tool; It Doesn't Make Sites Popular

Today’s lesson comes from Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington.



“[AOL is] going to bring together the best of the old, the best of traditional journalism…and it’s going to combine that with the best of new technologies, the best engagement tools.

“SEO is part of that but you have to create great content and great journalism and great stories before it makes any sense to use SEO. SEO is just a tool, it’s not a way to produce great journalism.”

