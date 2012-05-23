INSTANT MBA: To Better Sell Products, First Build Relationships

Photo: YouTube/SmartBusinesNetwork

Today’s advice comes from Paul Spiegelman, founder and CEO of The Beryl Companies, via his column for Inc.com:



“The longer I’ve been in business, the more I realise that the business of selling any product or service has very little to do with the product or service. Sales is about building relationships of trust, and you build relationships of trust by finding common ground.”

While Spiegelman does advise trying to think about what you can do to take your product or services to the next level, he specifically highlights the importance of establishing a personal connection with executives at the companies you work with.

In order to do that, make sure that you have “a common passion” to share with other CEOs. Once you find that common passion, stay updated on relevant information and forward it on with a personal note. Sharing knowledge and seeking feedback are good ways to build a relationship, he says.

“If you follow this advice, it is more likely than not that your new friends will be asking you if you can help them. If not, you’ll certainly have earned the right to offer up assistance. And now, rather than working through the organisation and having to prove yourself over and over again, you’ve got sponsorship, and buy-in from the top.”

