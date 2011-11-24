INSTANT MBA: There's No Such Thing As A Fatal Mistake

Photo: AFP / Getty Images

Today’s advice comes from Expedia Worldwide President Scott Durchslag’s interview with the Associated Press:“It’s got to be OK to make mistakes, because you can’t be fast and agile in this world, and then also have management telling you, if you make a mistake, I’m going to put a bullet in your head. It doesn’t work.“



Durchslag, the former COO of Skype, has big ideas for the travel industry. Moving forward, he expects his travel-booking site to become something more than a destination for discount accommodations. He envisions a highly personalised, customisable travel experience offered by syncing customers’ Expedia accounts with other personal information, like the GPS in their phones.

But in order to execute, Durchslag says, three things are necessary: to set a clear vision, to make sure you have the resources to realise it, and to empower the people charged with making it a reality. And that last point is especially important.

If people don’t understand how you define success, they probably won’t take the surest path to get there. If they don’t feel the freedom to fail, they’ll shy away from innovative, out-of-the-box thinking. And if employees miss the mark, he says, you should learn a lesson you can build upon.

“It’s giving them the freedom to fail, but fail forward.”

