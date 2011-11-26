INSTANT MBA: If You Think The Bottom Line Matters Most, You're Wrong

Today’s advice comes from coverage of former NYSE CEO and Chairman Richard Grasso speech in The Ticker:



“The only thing I had was a desire to learn, grow and hopefully to take people with me who are good people, who wanted to do the same thing.”

Grasso started out at the New York Stock Exchange as a back-room trader in 1968, earning just $81 a week. Even as he ascended the ranks there, he says, he never separated himself too much from that eager, hungry up-and-comer. He remembered how grateful he was for the chance to work there, and that carried over into his hiring practices.

The former chairman says he didn’t discriminate based on which school issued applicants’ degrees or the backgrounds of prospective employees. Instead, he chose a variety of folks who offered an array of experience and skills.

That’s why Grasso credits his success, in no small part, to his employees — who he always made sure felt comfortable and welcome, from their first day on the job.

“You can have a strong balance sheet, you can have all kinds of market penetration, if you have the wrong people that will quickly go away.”

