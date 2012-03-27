INSTANT MBA: Remain Authentic To Your Values And Brand

Photo: AP

Today’s advice comes from David Jones, author of “Who Cares Wins: Why Good Business Is Better Business” and global CEO of Havas, via his interview with Jennifer Rooney of Forbes: “In the future, if you want to do well you will have to do good. The new price of doing well is doing good, but if you don’t believe in the positive reasons for doing that believe in the negative one because you can now lose 10 or 15 per cent of your share price in a day.”



In the ever-growing social media world, bad practices are hard to hide. Jones recommends applying the rules for social media to a company marketing strategy: transparency, authenticity and speed. Approach all information like it has the potential to go viral and global, and react instantly. But most importantly, remain authentic.

“We are moving from a world where image was everything to a world where reality is so much more important. … If you as a business or a leader do not behave in a right way, people have now been empowered by social and digital technology to remove you, to take you down or to act against you.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.