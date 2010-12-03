INSTANT MBA: Rely On Your Community To Promote Your Business

Photo: Syed Balkhi

Today’s lesson comes from Matt Mickiewicz, co-founder of Flippa, SitePoint, and 99designs:“I think I was very naïve early on, but that also meant I didn’t know what couldn’t be done. I love what business school teaches in terms of the failures of past companies and how not to do things, but I don’t have that background.



I never would have thought I could create a top ranked website or that we could publish and sell a book without cross selling at Barnes & Noble, Amazon or Borders. We relied solely on our community for that promotion and fulfilled all of the orders ourselves.



For me, its all about the emails and interactions with my customers. If I go to a conference and someone tells me that they learned how to develop websites on Sitepoint and now they’re a CTO at a company earning almost $200,000 a year, that lets me know that I’m doing the right thing.”



