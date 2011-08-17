INSTANT MBA: Some Things Just Cannot Be Taught

Today’s advice comes from ICLIF Leadership & Governance Centre CEO Rajeev Peshawaria’s interview with SmartBlog on Leadership:



“Leadership is not about competency models, two-by-two matrices or best practice role plays. … To become a leader, one must feel deeply about the inadequacies of current reality AND decide to do something about it — and these things come from within.”

Peshawaria, former chief learning officer at Morgan Stanley and Coca-Cola, is all about leadership development, but he says that there are some things that just can’t be taught. No amount of training can drive someone’s own personal energy.

“The first step for any leader is to discover their personal source of energy. In order to do this, she must develop laser sharp clarity about two things — her purpose (the results she wants to create) and her values (the principles that will guide her when tested). Clarity of purpose and values are the only sources of long-lasting leadership energy.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.