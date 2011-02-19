INSTANT MBA: Push Products Out As Fast As Possible And Fix Your Mistakes Later

Today’s lesson comes from Kevin Rose, founder of digg.com:





“I think that 9 times out of 10 it’s better, rather than try and

over-think it and sit there and say “we absolutely have to have this

as part of the release…I’d rather take that time, make a decision: develop it, release it, and if it doesn’t work – worst case – you change it.

“It kills me when I watch people going on and on for weeks debating things. When in the same amount of time they could’ve released it, fixed the problems and re-released the code.”

