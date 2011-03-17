INSTANT MBA: Product Distribution Is Way More Important Than The Product Itself

Today’s lesson comes from LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman:
“Having a great idea for a product is important, but having a great idea for product distribution is even more important.”
