INSTANT MBA: Prepare Like Crazy, Then Forget About It

Today’s advice comes from Fast Company‘s interview with Conan O’Brien, host of Conan:



“My formula has always been I’m big on preparing. Prepare like crazy. But then just as you’re heading out, half an hour beforehand, forget all of it. It’s there. It’s in your reptile brain. Go out but feel loose enough to grab opportunities as they come up.”

It’s a “yin-yang tension,” he says, between preparation and presentation.

