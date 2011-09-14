INSTANT MBA: Your Customers Own You

By swifttallon on YouTube



Today’s advice comes from Domino’s CEO Patrick Doyle, via the Midland Daily News:Domino’s has learned tremendously since an unfortunate YouTube video surfaced in 2009.

Its CEO Patrick Doyle says that the company is now completely customer-focused.

“They own your brand … You have to make sure they know you’re listening to them, and make changes based on their expectations. As we’ve shown, it can lead to pretty dramatic business results for you as well.”

Consumers’ perception of Domino’s quality went from positive to negative in a matter of days after the video went viral, according to YouGov, which surveys 1,000 consumers daily about hundreds of brands.

In response, Domino’s revamped its menu and launched a new social media strategy. Sales jumped 14.3 per cent after the reworked recipe debuted.

So far, the company’s newfound transparency has resonated with customers.

