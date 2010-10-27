INSTANT MBA: Passion And Perseverance Are What Separate Successful Entrepreneurs From Failures

Photo: Giacomo

Today’s tip comes from Steve Jobs back in 1995, when he was founder of NeXT Computer.



“I’m convinced that about half of what separates the successful entrepreneurs from the non-successful ones is pure perseverance. It is so hard. You put so much of your life into this thing.

There are such rough moments in time that I think most people give up. I don’t blame them. Its really tough and it consumes your life. If you’ve got a family and you’re in the early days of a company, I can’t imagine how one could do it. It’s pretty much an eighteen-hour day job, seven days a week, for a while.

Unless you have a lot of passion about this, you’re not going to survive. You’re going to give it up. So you’ve got to have an idea, or a problem, or a wrong that you want to right, that you’re passionate about. Otherwise, you’re not going to have the perseverance to stick it through. I think that’s half the battle right there.”

– Steve Jobs, Chairman and CEO of Apple, Inc.

