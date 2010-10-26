INSTANT MBA: Stay Optimistic And Confident, Even When Everyone Else Is Freaking Out

Photo: John Holderried

Today’s tip comes from Mark Richardson, founder and president of Dark Horse Comics, the third largest comics publisher in the US.

“You need a great deal of optimism, almost to the point of blindness to the facts of reality. And you need confidence to get around whatever it is that’s blocking you.

When I opened the first store, everybody freaked out except my wife. The first day, the store did $8.37. But every day was better than the last. Once the store started doing well, I said I wanted to start a publishing company, and everybody freaked out again. When I said I’d make movies, they freaked out again. Now, they don’t say much.

I was told growing up I could do anything I wanted. I worry sometimes that that message isn’t out there anymore, because it really is true.”

– Mike Richardson, president of Dark Horse Comics



