INSTANT MBA: Building A Brand Is A Lot Like A Marriage

Today’s tip comes from Gary Vaynerchuck, host of Wine Library TV, co-owner of WIne Library, and author of Crush It! Why Now is the Time to Cash in on your Passion.

“If people are worried about undermining their business value by promoting their personal brand, they are not thinking big enough.

Brands mature over time, like a marriage. The bond you feel with your spouse is different than when you first met each other. Excitement and discovery are replaced by comfort and depth. Personal brands mature over time, and if you nurture the relationship you have with your audience for long enough, your personal brand will evolve to one that benefits your company.

You have to understand your own personal DNA. Don’t do things because I do them or Steve Jobs or Mark Cuban tried it. You need to know your personal brand and stay true to it.”

– Gary Vaynerchuk, host of Wine Library TV



