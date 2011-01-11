INSTANT MBA: No One Respects A Boss Who Is Always Late For Meetings

Bob Sutton



Today’s lesson comes from Robert I Sutton, author and professor at Stanford Graduate School of Business:“Meetings are infamous time wasters. Yes, some are necessary, but bosses bent on self-glorification often run them in disrespectful ways.

If you want to grab power and show little regard for your people, arrive late to most meetings. But if you want your charges to be proud to do good work for you, then start and end meetings on time.

You may miss the thrill of petty power displays, but you will earn more prestige by leading productive and grateful followers.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email. Get Instant MBA Delivered To Your Inbox

It’s simple. It’s convenient. It’s free. Just complete the form below and click “Sign Up”.

Please Note: Business Insider will never share your information with any other companies. You also have the ability to unsubscribe from these newsletters at any time simply by following the unsubscribe link located at the bottom of each email

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.