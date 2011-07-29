Instant MBA: A Good Leader Makes Everyone Feel Smart

Photo: Youtube

Today’s advice comes from Nielsen Company CEO David Calhoun’s interview with People’s Daily:“I rate people highly when they create an environment where everybody thinks they are smart and everybody contributes. Success is about more than just being smart. You also need leadership.”



Nielsen, who considers himself a perpetual student, used to serve as vice chairman of GE. The scale of the GE Infrastructure business was 10 times that of Nielsen, so his move was a surprise for many people.

“I want to complement, not repeat. I feel this is a perfect complement: I have seen the development through the eyes of governments and economic policies, now I get to see the development through the eyes of the people and consumers. It’s a wonderful perspective to have.”

