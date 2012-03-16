INSTANT MBA: Don't Worry About Uncertainty And Focus On Your Clients

Photo: WCPO/ YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Nick Vehr, founder of Vehr Communications LLC, in this interview with Smart Business.“You can’t spend all of your time worrying about [uncertainty]; you have to spend time with every client you have and fight aggressively for every client you can get. That’s the only way I know how to deal with the uncertainty that’s out there.”



Despite starting his public relations company at the beginning of the recession, Vehr continued to focus on growth. He says he was fortunate in that he didn’t have huge overhead costs so he wasn’t crippled when companies started pulling back.

“The variable that spells the difference between winning and losing is, ‘How much are you willing to put into it?” says Vehr.

