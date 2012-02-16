INSTANT MBA: Never Make Decisions Based On Assumptions

Photo: Youtube/Greenisthenewcrimson

Today’s advice comes from Harvard professor Robert Kaplan’s column at Inc.“Most decisions are based on an underlying assumption. Positions articulated in a debate are based on an assumption. The problem is that, too often, in business the assumption is never made explicit, or if it is, its accuracy is never questioned.”



Kaplan credits the majority of his worst business decisions to faulty assumptions and says the biggest danger lies in not realising a decision is based on an assumption in the first place.

Most business leaders could stand to reevaluate the assumptions that drive critical business decisions.

A professor of management practice at Harvard, Kaplan is also the author of “What to Ask the Person in the Mirror: Critical Questions for Becoming a More Effective Leader and Reaching Your Potential

.”

“This approach will create better debates, better analysis and certainly better decision making.”

