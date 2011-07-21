Instant MBA: You Have To Be Willing To Take a "Few Brickbats"

Photo: Merck

Today’s advice comes from Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier’s interview with The Wall Street Journal:“I’m trying to run the company in a way that I can satisfy the short- and intermediate-term needs of investors without sacrificing really what we’re about.”



Frazier, who made a decision to maintain the drug maker’s spending on research and development despite angering investors, says he’s willing to take a “few brickbats thrown in my direction.”

“Science and innovation are in the DNA of the company,” he says. “The science will lead us to another big breakthrough.”

