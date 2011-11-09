INSTANT MBA: Engaging On Social Media Is Simply A Cost Of Doing Business

Photo: By Solidworks on YouTube

Today’s advice comes from SolidWorks Social Media Manager Matthew West’s interview with Bostinnovation:”We think of Twitter and other social platforms as standard communication channels, just like email or telephone or newsletters. Engaging on social platforms is a cost of doing business, and there’s no need to consistently justify the return on involvement.”



West handles the Twitter and Facebook presence for Solidworks, a Boston-area 3D software developer, whose products reach more than 1 million users worldwide. He says it’s a mistake to gauge return on social media engagement in terms of dollars. Instead, he says, the company views its returns in the form of engagement and general activity.

It’s important to consider most people are more comfortable expressing concerns to a more general brand presence (as on Twitter, for example) than actual customer service representatives, West says.

By carefully monitoring the discussion around SolidWorks, West tunes into what users need and want. He says it’s important to be highly engaged to keep users interested — in fact, responds to every question or issue posed on Twitter, and the feedback he gleans helps shape the company’s new initiatives and innovation.

