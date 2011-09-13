INSTANT MBA: How "Thriftiness" Drives Innovation

Photo: By crashplan on YouTube

Today’s advice comes from Code 42 CEO and cofounder Matthew Dornquast’s interview with The Line, printed at MinnPost.com:”There’s another thing that we have in our DNA … and it does not exist everywhere. It’s this sort of common-sense thriftiness of, ‘I am going to find a way. I am going to constrain my money.’ I would say that this is the only good thing that came out of not having venture capital. It forced a thriftiness on us, and that thriftiness drove innovation to figure out how to solve this in ways that reduce cost.”



Dornquast founded software firm Code 42 just as the dot-com bubble burst. He and his colleagues decided to focus on the thing they did best: Data backup.

The concept of “thriftiness” percolates the company. For example, he said, instead of pouring money into pure marketing initiatives, he maintains a broader view of what marketing can be. He doesn’t compartmentalise his office’s functions, instead believing they all work together to create a single identity.

