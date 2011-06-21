INSTANT MBA: Make Each Interaction A Moment Of Truth

Photo: Luminus

Today’s advice comes from Luminus CEO Chan Abraham’s interview with HR Magazine:”We say, ‘let’s make work something you can smile about.’ Here people don’t fear the Monday blues; we don’t do office politics, sniping behind people’s backs. We even hate the ambush of monthly appraisals. Instead, our whole culture is one of openness and transparency. Each interaction is a moment of truth.”



“No-one gets the feeling that if they come to work their creative ideas will be put down,” he says.

Abraham says that every New Year the company launches initiatives to help staff improve physical, financial or emotional health. Also, Luminus employees take courses on everything from public speaking to photography.

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.