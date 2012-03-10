INSTANT MBA: 'Reply-All' Emails Won't Get The Job Done

Photo: Capture Your Flag/ YouTube

Today’s advice comes from IndieGoGo co-founder Slava Rubin at Inc.:“Once your company is made up of more than 10 people, it is both harder and more important to have everyone on the team ‘singing the same song.’ “



IndieGoGo, a fundraising website, has grown from five to 18 employees in the last six months. The old system, which relied primarily on emails and impromptu meetings for decision-making, wasn’t going to cut it anymore.

Now, the company has “a fluid set of meetings,” some held daily, weekly, and monthly, which they use to communicate the company’s goals and values, set priorities and make decisions.

“I’ve really come to believe that communicating your core messages clearly (and often!) is the key to keeping everyone on track.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.