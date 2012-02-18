INSTANT MBA: Make Sure Your Company Can Function Without You

Photo: YouTube/InnovatorsForum

Today’s advice comes from author and serial entrepreneur Michael E. Gerber at Inc.com.“At its best, your business is something apart from you, rather than a part of you, with its own rules and its own purposes. An organism, you might say, that will live or die according to how well it performs its sole function: to find and keep customers.”



When entrepreneurs start a new company, it’s understandable that they would want to put all their energy into getting it off the ground.

In fact, business owners often get so caught up in running their companies that it’s almost indistinguishable from their own lives, but Gerber says this is a mistake. If you want to take your company to the next level of success, it needs to be able to function without you.

Gerber, who authored “The E-Myth Revisited: Why Most Small Businesses Don’t Work and What to Do About It,” says business owners need to create a model that is consistent, like at a franchised company that provides standard, predictable experiences for its customers. If needed, the company should be able to smoothly run by employees with low skills.

“If you are going to create a business that serves your life, you must create an organisation that will stand on its own.”

