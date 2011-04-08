INSTANT MBA: Make Every Employee the CEO

T.A. McCann



Today’s advice comes from T.A. McCann, CEO of Gist and a VP at Research in Motion.

“You gotta think about everybody, giving them a lot more freedom and responsibility. So, making everybody the CEO of the own area.

“So say OK, you’re now in charge. What are you trying to do and what resources do you need from me to get that done?

“A lot of people in traditional companies, they’ve spent a lot of time being told what to do as opposed to asked what they want to do. And as soon as you put somebody into that category, of what is it that you want to do and what resources do you need, all of a sudden they change their model.”

